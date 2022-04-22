Guilty Gear Strive Another Story DLC Launches Next Week; New Screenshots Released

The Guilty Gear Strive Another Story DLC will be released next week, Arc System Works confirmed.

The Japanese developer confirmed that the next story DLC, which will feature characters that did not show up during the main story like Ramlethal, May, and Baiken, will be released on April 29th. The DLC will only be available as part of Season Pass 1 and will not be sold separately.

DNF Duel Second Open Beta for PlayStation Announced by Arc System Works

Arc System works also shared some new Guilty Gear Strive Another Story DLC screenshots and details, which you can find below.

Another Story Summary While the incident in America triggered by Asuka R. Kreutz’s surrender unfolds… Special Brigade Commander Ramlethal Valentine heads to the outskirts of Illyria after receiving report of an emergency. There she finds a girl who closely resembles Bedman, who once worked with the Universal Will against mankind.







Key Character Introduction Delilah A young girl who has awoken from a long slumber. She’s lived within a dream since her birth due to a unique condition caused by her brain’s inability to withstand her exceptional intellect and abilities. As she’s only just woken up, she doesn’t have a solid grasp on common sense and social skills. Her one and only motive is to get revenge for her brother’s life.

Guilty Gear Strive is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 worldwide. Learn more about the game by checking out Kai's review.