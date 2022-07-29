Guild Wars Studio Is Working on an UE5 Powered Online Fantasy RPG

Bellevue-based Guild Wars studio ArenaNet is working on an Unreal Engine 5 powered online fantasy RPG. The news comes straight from a job opening, originally spotted by the website TopTierList. The position is for a Senior Technical Content Designer working on an unannounced project.

Who We Are at ArenaNet

Against the backdrop of unprecedented virtual connection, the online role-playing game will be evolving. Here at ArenaNet, we are marching into this future of entertainment towards the best and most exciting possibilities. This has always been our mission. We innovate and often defy industry conventions to enrich the lives of our players.

What You’ll Do as a Technical Content Designer

We have a bold vision for breaking free of certain vicious cycles inherent to content creation. Our studio strives to build both breath-taking narratives and a deeply interactive world. In this role, you will be building the pillars of our multiplayer storytelling experience such as interactions, conversations, scenes, dynamic spawning, and emergent objectives.

The job description also says that the newly hired Senior Technical Content Designer will take the lead on the first rapid iterations via direct implementation in the Unreal 5 engine and collaboration with team members.

It's been a long time since ArenaNet released a brand new game. Guild Wars 2 launched on August 28th, 2012, after all; while the developer has since released countless updates and three full-fledged expansions (Heart of Thorns, Path of Fire, and most recently End of Dragons) for the MMORPG, it may be high time for a new game. Whether it is based on Guild Wars or an entirely different IP is anyone's guess at this point.

By the way, ArenaNet also committed to releasing another Guild Wars 2 expansion in the future and the MMORPG itself on Steam at some point in 2022.