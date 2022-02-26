Guild Wars 2 End of Dragons Giveaways

With the imminent release of Guild Wars 2 End of Dragons, we have partnered with ArenaNet to set up two themed giveaways.

The first is a physical gift package, limited to US residents due to shipping requirements set by ArenaNet. Its total value is estimated at around $450.

Unique End of Dragons concept art, glass print (1 of 20 made, each glass print is unique)

End of Dragons light-up ramen shop sign replica found in the New Kaineng City map in-game (1 of 12 made)

HyperX Cloud II Guild Wars 2 branded headset

HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse

One code for the Guild Wars 2 Ultimate Collection which includes Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons

The second giveaway is more traditional: ten digital codes for the Guild Wars 2 Ultimate Collection, which includes:

Guild Wars 2 and its expansions

Flame Serpent Weapon Chest

Shing Jea Mosaic Cape

Prodigy of Shing Jea Title

Shared Inventory Slot

Max Level Boost

Additional Character Slot

Shing Jea Dragon Boat Skiff Skin

Canthan Raptor Skin

Identity Repair Kit

4000 gems

It has an estimated value of $100 each and there are no regional limitations.

Both giveaways will stay live for a week, after which we'll close them and randomly select the winners. As a reminder, Guild Wars 2 End of Dragons launches this Monday.