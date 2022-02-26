Guild Wars 2 End of Dragons Giveaways
With the imminent release of Guild Wars 2 End of Dragons, we have partnered with ArenaNet to set up two themed giveaways.
The first is a physical gift package, limited to US residents due to shipping requirements set by ArenaNet. Its total value is estimated at around $450.
- Unique End of Dragons concept art, glass print (1 of 20 made, each glass print is unique)
- End of Dragons light-up ramen shop sign replica found in the New Kaineng City map in-game (1 of 12 made)
- HyperX Cloud II Guild Wars 2 branded headset
- HyperX Pulsefire Haste gaming mouse
- One code for the Guild Wars 2 Ultimate Collection which includes Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons
Guild Wars 2 End of Dragons Gift Package Giveaway [US Only]
The second giveaway is more traditional: ten digital codes for the Guild Wars 2 Ultimate Collection, which includes:
- Guild Wars 2 and its expansions
- Flame Serpent Weapon Chest
- Shing Jea Mosaic Cape
- Prodigy of Shing Jea Title
- Shared Inventory Slot
- Max Level Boost
- Additional Character Slot
- Shing Jea Dragon Boat Skiff Skin
- Canthan Raptor Skin
- Identity Repair Kit
- 4000 gems
It has an estimated value of $100 each and there are no regional limitations.
Guild Wars 2 Ultimate Collection Giveaway
Both giveaways will stay live for a week, after which we'll close them and randomly select the winners. As a reminder, Guild Wars 2 End of Dragons launches this Monday.
THE CYCLE IS REBORN
Guild Wars 2 End of Dragons is the third expansion for the award-winning and critically acclaimed MMORPG Guild Wars 2. The dragon cycle that has sustained and blighted Tyria for ages is collapsing. Mortal hearts and choices will define this moment in history—and echo in the future forever.
THE CANTHAN CONTINENT
Over two centuries ago, the Empire of the Dragon severed all bonds with central Tyria and Elona. Cantha has its own history of turmoil and triumph, reflected in ancient landmarks, enduring artistry, and modern life.
ELITE SPECIALIZATIONS
Canthan scholars, adventurers, and soldiers have developed unique disciplines for each of the nine professions. Some traditions were refined over centuries, and others are adapted to recent technology and a changing world. Combat specialists from Cantha and abroad will find prime opportunities to swap tales and share knowledge.
SKIFFS
Your personal skiff is your home away from home on the waves. Explore, relax, and ferry your whole party! Drop anchor to fish, walk around, and more.
FISHING
Tyria is home to over two hundred unique species of fish, and they can’t escape you anymore. Take your skiff and rod or kick back on shore to reel in ingredients for delicious local cuisine. Your next big catch could be the key to victory in fishing events.
THE SCIENCE OF DRAGON MAGIC
The Jade Wind petrified everything it touched, devastating the southeastern coastal regions. A stone sea holds no food—but it’s absorbed centuries of magic. Canthan innovators have long sought practical applications for the material now known as “dragonjade,” achieving solutions undreamed of elsewhere in the world. New innovations are on the horizon…
