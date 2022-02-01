Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons to Launch February 28th; New Trailer Out

ArenaNet announced the final release date of Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons, the third expansion to its fantasy MMORPG originally released in 2012 for PC. End of Dragons is officially set to debut on February 28th, priced at $29.99.

The expansion takes Guild Wars 2 players to the region of Cantha, first introduced in Guild Wars: Factions. The press release highlights the main features and types of content available in End of Dragons.

Elder Scrolls Online Teases Never Before Seen World for Next Chapter

On their journey, players will discover the secrets behind the mysterious substance known as dragonjade and its ability to power the unique technology of Canthan civilization. New horizontal progression options for gameplay include the addition of fishing, skiffs – multiplayer sailing vessels available for groups of five players – while the game’s first co-operative combat mount, the siege turtle, will provide new gameplay possibilities for traversal and combat with a friend. On top of nine new elite specializations that change the core gameplay of each of the game’s professions, Guild Wars 2’s defining large-scale, open world events will return throughout the game’s verdant new map areas, providing for near immense replayability. In addition to the new gameplay possibilities, a brand new story will take players on an epic adventure across the continent and introduce new characters to the Guild Wars 2 cast who will shine a light on some of the oldest enigmas around Tyria’s elder dragons.

The End of Dragons press release doesn't include any further news about the Steam launch of Guild Wars 2, though. ArenaNet had unveiled the upcoming availability on Valve's platform alongside the End of Dragons announcement, but a few months later, the developer said it had put the Steam release on hold so that it could focus on the expansion. Perhaps it'll be able to resume work once End of Dragons goes live later this month.