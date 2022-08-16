Guild Wars 2 Steam Release Dated for August 23rd

Menu
Alessio Palumbo
Aug 16, 2022
ArenaNet and NCSOFT announced today that Guild Wars 2 is finally launching on Steam next week, on Tuesday, August 23rd. As you might recall, the game was meant to launch on Steam two years ago, but the developers chose to focus on making the End of Dragons expansion that launched a few months ago.

Kendall Boyd, Senior Vice President of Marketing at NCSOFT West, stated:

Guild Wars 2 has delighted over 16 million players for a decade with its subscription-free business model, epic collaborative open-world boss encounters, and revolutionary mount system. By launching on Steam, a whole new audience of players who have never had the chance to adventure with us will be able to experience one of the greatest fantasy worlds in gaming. Everyone at NCSOFT and ArenaNet is excited to welcome them into our amazing community.

A new content bundle will be available for Steam users: the Guild Wars 2 Complete Collection, priced at $98.87, which includes all three expansions (Heart of Thorns, Path of Fire, End of Dragons), and all five seasons of the game’s episodic Living World that bridge the gap between the game's main narrative arcs.

Last but not least, ArenaNet is also adding support for Twitch Drops to Guild Wars 2. The first rewards campaign begins next Tuesday and goes on until Sunday, August 28th. Players can earn exclusive in-game character rewards including classic outfits, experience boosters, and even a unique Glowing Purple Mask cosmetic.

 

