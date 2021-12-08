GTA Online Brings a New Story Featuring Dr. Dre on December 15

A new GTA Online story has been announced by Rockstar. This new story sees players helping Franklin Clinton with his "Fixer" agency. The first client for this newly implemented agency is quite a big deal as it's Dr. Dre himself. This new update will also feature exclusive new tracks from Dre as well as a heavy-hitting line-up of artists.

A new trailer can be seen below:

F. Clinton and Partner is a new 'celebrity solutions' agency that caters to the Vinewood elite in need of solutions to high-society problems. Franklin needs two things to get the agency off the ground: a reliable partner and a big-ticket, high-profile client.

With your longtime LS contact — and newly aspiring cannabis entrepreneur — Lamar Davis making the connection, you can be the partner that helps Franklin take the business to the next level. The first big-ticket client that shows up is DJ Pooh's close friend: Dr. Dre himself. Lost in the shuffle on his way to Cayo Perico last year, it turns out Dr. Dre’s phone isn’t just missing — it’s in the wrong hands. Not only that, but the phone also contains the hottest property in the city: new, unreleased music from Dr. Dre himself. This could be the big break your agency needs.

The new story sees players taking a wild and hilarious ride through Los Santos, from the mean streets of Franklin’s old neighborhood to the hottest parties in the city, from debaucherous mansions to the offices of the FIB and everywhere in between. Players will also be joined by Franklin, expert hacker Imani, CHop the Dog, and the rest of the F. Clinton and Partner crew to secure Dr. Dre's new tracks and return them to their rightful owner.

The Contract is going to arrive on December 15 to GTA Online. However, Rockstar has also stated that they'll reveal new details in the coming days surrounding this new expansion, including details of an eclectic new radio station from some very special guest hosts, huge first-of-their-kind updates to existing radio stations including a ton of new and unreleased exclusive tracks from Dr. Dre and a heavy-hitting line-up of artists.