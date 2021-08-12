GTA Mods Taken Down in Another DMCA Wave by Take-Two Interactive

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of the Grand Theft Auto series developer Rockstar, has issued another wave of Digital Milennium Copyright Act strikes against several GTA mods. Most of the affected mods were ports of locations, cities, cars, and characters of old Rockstar games on newer GTA titles.

The mods that were taken down in this wave are:

Vice Cry: Remastered 1.0 (A port of Vice Cry to GTA V)

OpenManhunt 1.0.0 (A map conversion that brings Manhunt Levels to GTA: San Andreas)

Liberty revind

Bullworth - OpenBull 1.0.0 (Brings Bullworth Academy (BULLY) into GTA: San Andreas)

ViIV (Alhpa version и Version 3)

Grand Theft Auto V: Bullworth 0.1 [ALPHA]

SA2LC

Liberty City & Vice City v4.0

According to GTA Forums user Ash_735, TakeTwo introduced a clause that prohibited players from porting old content into the new engine or from modding GTA Online in any way. Supposedly, that agreement was updated quietly in 2019 to also prevent players from adding new content to the RAGE engine, too.

I'd like to point out that a similar wave of DMCA noticed happened against older GTA Mods in ModDB. Much like this week's takedown wave, the mods that were attacked by the DMCA sharks were mods that ported the content from other GTA games or Rockstar properties to newer engines.

People in the community are speculating that there could be a wave of old-school Rockstar remasters or remakes on the way. Take-Two's DMCA takedown spree seems to be directed at mods that use content from PS2-era games made by Rockstar such as Bully and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas.

Let's not forget that earlier this month, Take-Two announced that they are working on 3 remasters of previously released games during an investor presentation. These projects were listed alongside the upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version of Grand Theft Auto V and Kerbal Space Program.

We'll have to wait and see what these 3 remasters will involve, but it's said that it's a remaster of the GTA Trilogy. However, only time will tell if the games that will be remastered turn out to be properties like Bully and Manhunt.