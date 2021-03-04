Grand Theft Auto V on PS5, Xbox Series X|S Will Deliver a Great Experience, Take-Two CEO Says

The Grand Theft Auto V remaster on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S will deliver a great experience, according to Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick.

Speaking during the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference yesterday, as transcribed by VGC, Strauss Zelnick discussed the upcoming remaster, saying that it will deliver a great experience, which is only made possible by the fact that the company as a whole looks at remasters differently than other publishers.

GTA Online New Hack Cuts Down Load Times by 70%

Remastering has always been a part of the strategy. We’ve done differently than the competition – we don’t just port titles over, we actually take the time to do the very best job we can making the title different for the new release, for the new technology that we’re launching it on. So, we improve the technology, we upgrade the visuals, and we make performance enhancements. And that’s why I think our remastered titles typically do so well. We’ve done great with the Mafia series, for example, and Grand Theft Auto [V] is now heading into its third generation which is incredible It was a standard-bearer when it was launched, it continued to be the standard-bearer in the second generation, we’ll see how Grand Theft Auto does in the next generation. Obviously, I’m confident that Rockstar is going to deliver just a great experience, but you can’t do that if you’re just doing a simple port.

Grand Theft Auto V made its debut on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 and then got later ported to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The game's lasting popularity, which led to its release on three different console generations, is also thanks to Grand Theft Auto Online, an online multiplayer mode that continues to receive support to this day.

Grand Theft Auto V is now available on PC and consoles. It will make its debut on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on a yet to be confirmed release date.