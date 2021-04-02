GRIT Is a Wild West Battle Royale with DLSS Support Whose Beta Starts Today on Steam

Team GRIT, a newly established Seattle-based studio spearheaded by industry veterans such as Bob Berry and Jon Mavor (creators of Planetary Annihilation and Monday Night Combat), announced its first game called GRIT, a Battle Royale title set in the Wild West.

The game's first beta test begins today on PC via Steam (8 am PT - 4 pm PT) and it will go on for the weekend at slightly different times (4 pm PT - 6 pm PT on both Saturday and Sunday). You can request access to it directly via the store page.

Check out the full feature set and debut trailer for GRIT below. The game also supports NVIDIA DLSS, as we confirmed for ourselves while checking the graphics settings.