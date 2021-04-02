GRIT Is a Wild West Battle Royale with DLSS Support Whose Beta Starts Today on Steam
Team GRIT, a newly established Seattle-based studio spearheaded by industry veterans such as Bob Berry and Jon Mavor (creators of Planetary Annihilation and Monday Night Combat), announced its first game called GRIT, a Battle Royale title set in the Wild West.
The game's first beta test begins today on PC via Steam (8 am PT - 4 pm PT) and it will go on for the weekend at slightly different times (4 pm PT - 6 pm PT on both Saturday and Sunday). You can request access to it directly via the store page.
Check out the full feature set and debut trailer for GRIT below. The game also supports NVIDIA DLSS, as we confirmed for ourselves while checking the graphics settings.
- Wild West Royale - Saddle a trusty horse and venture across the frontier. Battle 99 other cowboys in solo, duo, and squad gunfights.
- Perk System- Look for weapons that make all-in poker hands to gain special perks. Gather specific hands to craft different styles of play. There's advantages and tradeoffs to be made depending on the cards you're collecting - will you go all-in on gunslinging, focus on patching up your wounds after each skirmish, or find some other winning combination
- Ride Through the West - Bond with your horse, riding and controlling your trusty steed with multiple speeds. Feeling lazy? Use the equine beast o' burden as extra inventory. Horses are a great way to stay mobile, escape the all consuming calamity storm, and fire on-the-go. If you're feeling daring and have the gumption, steal your foe's horse and ride like the wind.
- Tools o' the Trade - Over 20 weapons and a whole host of cowboy equipment are there to help you and yours to the top of the gunslinger rankings. Weapons are projectile-based, so you’ll need to be a crack shot, lead targets, and account for gravity.
- All Aboard - Steal loot and a seat on the last train outta town. Take charge and use the locomotive to stay inside the battle royale ring.
