Grand Theft Auto V Reaches New Levels of Realism With Ray Tracing, Real Buildings and Realistic Traffic Mods In New 8K Video
Grand Theft Auto V is set to make its debut on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S in the future, but PC players can already enjoy a next-gen experience with the right mods, as showcased in a brand new video shared online in the past few days.
German modder Digital Dreams shared a new 8K resolution video showcasing the open-world game developed by Rockstar running with Reshade ray tracing, and the QuantV, GTAV Real Buildings, and Realistic Traffic mods. These mods make the game reach new levels of realism.
Grand Theft Auto V is now out on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, and Xbox 360. The current generation version of the game will release on a yet to be confirmed release date.
When a young street hustler, a retired bank robber and a terrifying psychopath find themselves entangled with some of the most frightening and deranged elements of the criminal underworld, the U.S. government and the entertainment industry, they must pull off a series of dangerous heists to survive in a ruthless city in which they can trust nobody, least of all each other.
Grand Theft Auto V for PC offers players the option to explore the award-winning world of Los Santos and Blaine County in resolutions of up to 4k and beyond, as well as the chance to experience the game running at 60 frames per second.
The game offers players a huge range of PC-specific customization options, including over 25 separate configurable settings for texture quality, shaders, tessellation, anti-aliasing and more, as well as support and extensive customization for mouse and keyboard controls. Additional options include a population density slider to control car and pedestrian traffic, as well as dual and triple monitor support, 3D compatibility, and plug-and-play controller support.
