Grand Theft Auto V Reaches New Levels of Realism With Ray Tracing, Real Buildings and Realistic Traffic Mods In New 8K Video

Grand Theft Auto V is set to make its debut on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S in the future, but PC players can already enjoy a next-gen experience with the right mods, as showcased in a brand new video shared online in the past few days.

German modder Digital Dreams shared a new 8K resolution video showcasing the open-world game developed by Rockstar running with Reshade ray tracing, and the QuantV, GTAV Real Buildings, and Realistic Traffic mods. These mods make the game reach new levels of realism.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Update 1.03 Brings Stability Improvements, Adds New Cinematic Camera and More

Grand Theft Auto V is now out on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, and Xbox 360. The current generation version of the game will release on a yet to be confirmed release date.