Grand Theft Auto V PS5/XSX Update Development “Complicated,” March Release May Slip

Excited to finally get your hands on next-gen console versions of Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online in March? Well, you may want to temper your excitement just a bit. According to Brazilian GTA dataminer and purported insider Matheusvictorbr, development of the “Expanded and Enhanced” versions of GTA V and GTA Online have been “complicated,” and there’s a good chance the release slips to April or May at least. Our leaker also expects to see a Rockstar blog post on the subject soon (you can read a translation of the following tweets below).

· Eu recebi algumas informações Recentemente referente ao título: Grand Theft Auto V: Expanded And Enhanced. · O desenvolvimento foi complicado. No momento segue sendo em março, Mas há grandes chances que seja adiado para Abril/Maio. · Um Artigo R* chegando em breve. — Matheusvictorbr- (@Matheusbr9895_) January 15, 2022

Grand Theft Auto V: Definitive Edition Graphics Overhaul Mod Introduces Massive Texture Improvements

O plano original era esse mesmo com um Standalone do GTA Online sendo lançado em algum momento em 2021. Porém com o crescimento e evolução do GTA Online, precisa ter uma mecânica que aguente a precisão e crescimento constante pela frente. Já que estão fazendo uma readaptação. — Matheusvictorbr- (@Matheusbr9895_) January 15, 2022

I have received some information recently regarding the title Grand Theft Auto V: Expanded and Enhanced. The development was complicated. At the moment, it is still [scheduled for] March, but there is a great chance it will be postponed to April/May. A Rockstar article coming soon. The original plan was [a straightforward patch] with a GTA Online Standalone launch sometime in 2021. But with the growth and evolution of GTA Online, it needs to have an engine that can withstand the precision and constant growth ahead. [So] they are doing a readaptation. [...] As I mentioned a while ago Rockstar Games is preparing 3 amazing things for GTA Online. I can't say much, but pack your bags.

As always with rumors, take this with a grain of salt for now, but given we’ve been shown almost nothing of this enhanced version of GTA V, I wouldn’t be at all surprised if it’s delayed again. Rockstar having to update their engine more significantly to support ongoing GTA Online updates also makes sense. Oh, and I’m sure the crushing response to GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is also weighing on minds at the studio.

But hey, at least for now, Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online are scheduled to hit PS5 and Xbox Series X/S this coming March. Whether that sticks, remains to be seen.