Grand Theft Auto V NaturalVision Evolved Mod Beta Is Now Available For Download Publicly

A new Grand Theft Auto V mod that was previously available only to a few users is now available for download publicly, allowing more players to try out the visual improvements it brings.

This new mod is the NaturalVision Evolved mod, a new version of the older NaturalVision mod that introduces many changes to weather conditions, lighting system, ambient colors, tone mapping, world textures, and more. The mod, which can be downloaded from its official website, is available to the public as a beta version, but it is undeniable that it looks quite impressive, as seen in the trailer below.

NaturalVision Evolved (NVE) is a work-in-progress visual overhaul mod that is currently in the early access stage.

Numerous changes were made to the environmental weathers, lighting system, ambient colors, tonemapping, world textures, building models, props, vegetation and much more in order to blur the line between fantasy and reality.

Single Player Beta now available for download.

