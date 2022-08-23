Menu
Company

New Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Unreal Engine 5 Remake Concept Trailer Showcases Modern Recreation of an Iconic Scene

Francesco De Meo
Aug 23, 2022
Grand Theft Auto San Andreas

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas is one of the most popular entries in the series by Rockstar Games, and many are waiting for a full-on remake that will take advantage of modern tech. As the developer is busy working on Grand Theft Auto VI, however, we shouldn't expect such a remake to release anytime soon, and, as such, some fans have taken it upon themselves to remake the now classic open-world game.

TeaserPlay, who shared earlier this year a concept trailer showcasing a fanmade Unreal Engine 5-powered remake, shared another trailer showcasing a modern recreation of the iconic Big Smoke's order scene. While animations aren't particularly impressive, this concept trailer gives us a good idea of how a modern Grand Theft Auto San Andreas remake could look like in not particularly spectacular sequences.

Related StoryFrancesco De Meo
Rumored Iron Man Open-World Game Looks Stunning In Unreal Engine 5 Concept Trailer

 

Recreation of GTA San Andreas Big Smoke's Order Scene in Unreal Engine 5

in this video we are going to imagine GTA San Andreas Remake, A great nostalgic game that we need now in next gen graphics, we tried to use all the power and features of Unreal Engine 5 to recreate this such as Lumen, Nanite, Ray Tracing and Metahuman to Create CJ, Big Smoke, Ryder and Sweet.

While Grand Theft Auto San Andreas hasn't been remade yet, the game has been remastered alongside GTA III and GTA Vice City in the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition last year. At launch, the collection left a lot to be desired, as highlighted by Nathan in his review, although the situation has been slightly improved with multiple post-launch updates:

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition collects some truly groundbreaking games that still provide their share of nostalgic fun, but little has been done to make them shine here in 2021. Ultimately, a shoddy visual upgrade, choppy performance, and a lack of meaningful updates or extras may leave you questioning why you loved them in the first place. Perhaps this collection can be brought up to snuff with updates from Rockstar (or modders), but for now, its Wanted Level remains low.

Products mentioned in this post

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition
USD 50

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order