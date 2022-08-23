New Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Unreal Engine 5 Remake Concept Trailer Showcases Modern Recreation of an Iconic Scene

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas is one of the most popular entries in the series by Rockstar Games, and many are waiting for a full-on remake that will take advantage of modern tech. As the developer is busy working on Grand Theft Auto VI, however, we shouldn't expect such a remake to release anytime soon, and, as such, some fans have taken it upon themselves to remake the now classic open-world game.

TeaserPlay, who shared earlier this year a concept trailer showcasing a fanmade Unreal Engine 5-powered remake, shared another trailer showcasing a modern recreation of the iconic Big Smoke's order scene. While animations aren't particularly impressive, this concept trailer gives us a good idea of how a modern Grand Theft Auto San Andreas remake could look like in not particularly spectacular sequences.

Recreation of GTA San Andreas Big Smoke's Order Scene in Unreal Engine 5

in this video we are going to imagine GTA San Andreas Remake, A great nostalgic game that we need now in next gen graphics, we tried to use all the power and features of Unreal Engine 5 to recreate this such as Lumen, Nanite, Ray Tracing and Metahuman to Create CJ, Big Smoke, Ryder and Sweet.

While Grand Theft Auto San Andreas hasn't been remade yet, the game has been remastered alongside GTA III and GTA Vice City in the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition last year. At launch, the collection left a lot to be desired, as highlighted by Nathan in his review, although the situation has been slightly improved with multiple post-launch updates:

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition collects some truly groundbreaking games that still provide their share of nostalgic fun, but little has been done to make them shine here in 2021. Ultimately, a shoddy visual upgrade, choppy performance, and a lack of meaningful updates or extras may leave you questioning why you loved them in the first place. Perhaps this collection can be brought up to snuff with updates from Rockstar (or modders), but for now, its Wanted Level remains low.