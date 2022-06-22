Grand Theft Auto III Unreal Engine 5 Remake Comparison Highlights Massive Differences Over The Definitive Edition

The unofficial Grand Theft Auto III Unreal Engine 5 remake already looked amazing in its concept trailer, but it looks even better when compared to the dated original and to the more recent Definitive Edition remaster.

TeaserPlay, who recently shared the concept trailer for the Unreal Engine 5 remake of the third entry in the series by Rockstar Games, released a new comparison video that highlights the massive differences between the unofficial remake, the original release, and the Definitive Edition. While some details are a little off, it's still impressive how an unofficial fanmade remake did more justice to the original game in just a few sequences than the Definitive Edition.

In this video, we compared the Rockstar's GTA III, with our recent remake video, I hope these videos raise the expectations of gamers and force companies like Rockstar to make better quality remakes

The Grand Theft Auto III Definitive Edition is included in the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition collection, which also includes GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas. At launch, the remasters left a lot to be desired, as highlighted by Nathan in his review, but multiple updates released after launch did address the most glaring issues.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition collects some truly groundbreaking games that still provide their share of nostalgic fun, but little has been done to make them shine here in 2021. Ultimately, a shoddy visual upgrade, choppy performance, and a lack of meaningful updates or extras may leave you questioning why you loved them in the first place. Perhaps this collection can be brought up to snuff with updates from Rockstar (or modders), but for now, its Wanted Level remains low.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.