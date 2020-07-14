Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Looks Amazing Remade In Unreal Engine 4

Despite its immense popularity, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas has yet to be remade. This forced dedicated fans to take things into their own hands, and recreate the now-classic open-world game themselves.

ArcadiaSquad, a group of 3 friends from Argentina, took it upon themselves to recreate the full Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas map in Unreal Engine 4. Needless to say, the results are amazing, even though this recreation is not playable and the team has no plan to create a playable fan remake.

Unreal Engine 4.25 Out, Adds Xbox Series X and PS5 Support, Production-Ready Ray Tracing

Despite not having received a proper remake, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is fully playable on modern consoles, smartphones, and PC.

Five years ago Carl Johnson escaped from the pressures of life in Los Santos, San Andreas... a city tearing itself apart with gang trouble, drugs and corruption. Where filmstars and millionaires do their best to avoid the dealers and gangbangers. Now, it's the early 90s. Carl's got to go home. His mother has been murdered, his family has fallen apart and his childhood friends are all heading towards disaster. On his return to the neighborhood, a couple of corrupt cops frame him for homicide. CJ is forced on a journey that takes him across the entire state of San Andreas, to save his family and to take control of the streets.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is now available on a variety of platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iOS and Android.