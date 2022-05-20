Grand Theft Auto San Andreas Remade in Unreal Engine 5 Looks Amazing in New Concept Trailer

A Grand Theft Auto San Andreas remake in Unreal Engine 5 would look amazing, as showcased by a new video that has been shared online this week.

The new video, which can be watched below, is a concept trailer that features a great-looking modern recreation of Groove Street, complete with a new highly detailed character model for protagonist Carl Johnson.

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas has been recently remade alongside GTA III and GTA Vice City as part of the Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition. At launch, this compilation left a lot to be desired, as highlighted by Nate in his review, but things have improved since thanks to a few updates released after launch that addressed plenty of issues.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition collects some truly groundbreaking games that still provide their share of nostalgic fun, but little has been done to make them shine here in 2021. Ultimately, a shoddy visual upgrade, choppy performance, and a lack of meaningful updates or extras may leave you questioning why you loved them in the first place. Perhaps this collection can be brought up to snuff with updates from Rockstar (or modders), but for now, its Wanted Level remains low.

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch as part of the Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition.