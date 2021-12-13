Granblue Fantasy: Relink Confirmed for PC; New Teaser Shared

Granblue Fantasy: Relink, the action role-playing game in development by Cygames Osaka, will release on PC as well as on PlayStation consoles, the publisher confirmed.

The news has been confirmed on the newly relaunched official website, which also provided some new information on the game's world and story.

Multiplayer PvP Game Project GAMM Announced by Cygames

To the Promised Land, the Girl in Blue Appears There exists a world where islands of all shapes and sizes float in a sea of clouds. It is a world forsaken by the gods. Once upon a time, people known as the Astrals attempted to seize control of this world with their overwhelming might, but the citizens of the skies repelled the invaders, thus ushering in a new era of peace. Living on a little-known island in a remote part of the skies, you find a letter left behind by your father telling you to set off for a legendary island. However, before you leave, you meet a mysterious girl named Lyria, inevitably setting the wheels of fate in motion.

A new Granblue Fantasy: Relink teaser has also been shared online, and you can check it out below.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink launches sometime in 2022 on PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. A precise release date has yet to be confirmed.