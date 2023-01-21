Granblue Fantasy: Relink Gets Brand New Trailer, Gameplay, and Details

At the Granblue Fes 2022-2023, Cygames released a brand new trailer and a gameplay demo for the highly anticipated action JRPG Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

Additionally, the developers shared new info on some of the game's playable characters and features.

Presenting Id, the dastardly man who opposed the crew in the latest trailer. As a master swordsman under Avia's banner, he'll play a big part in determining Zegagrande Skydom's future.

Presenting Charlotta, the noble captain of the Lumiel Order of Holy Knights. Though she wields a blade which rivals her in size, her land and air maneuverability make for an agile playstyle.

Presenting Yodarha, a renowned sword master turned kooky fisherman. Fastest among the cast, his kit includes the ever familiar Triple Shroud mechanic from the original Granblue Fantasy.

Presenting Narmaya, an ethereal blade master. Freely switch between her Dawnfly and Freeflutter stances to dazzle your foes.

Presenting Assist Mode:

Granblue Fantasy: Relink will feature two modes to support you on your quest! Toggle on Assist Mode for automatic evading and guarding, as well as simplified combo inputs for a light, pleasant action gaming experience!

Presenting Full Assist Mode:

While using Full Assist Mode, you'll control your character's movement while enjoying fully automatic battles, including attacking—It's the perfect mode for new gamers who still want to enjoy what Relink's story has to offer!

Granblue Fantasy: Relink had a troubled development phase. It was originally in the hands of PlatinumGames before Cygames decided to restart development internally, which inevitably led to a huge delay on the previous timetable. Now, though, the game seems to be nearly completed. Cygames previously announced a 2023 global release date on PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. The new trailer confirms as much, though it doesn't say exactly when it will be released. Stay tuned to be informed as soon as possible on the launch date of Granblue Fantasy: Relink.