Granblue Fantasy: Relink to Launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 in 2022; New Gameplay Footage Shared

The gorgeous action role-playing game Granblue Fantasy: Relink is releasing on PlayStation 5 as well as on PlayStation 4 sometime during 2022, developer Cygames confirmed.

During this year's Granblue Fantasy Fes, the developer also shared some brand new gameplay footage showcasing the main characters as well as an airship stage and a boss battle.

Developer Cygames also provided a development status update, translated by Gematsu. The game is currently in the alpha stage.

2019 Reassure fans that no development news doesn’t mean development isn’t happening.” Make a commitment to dispel any worries by releasing new information by the end of the year.

Large increase in team size at Osaka Cygames calls for a larger work environment. Building a workflow plan, preparing development tools, reshaping the Osaka studio into a fully-fledged back office.

Focus on building a framework for development organization rather than speed. Have the implementation team focus on content to be shown at Granblue Fes. Restructuring development plans that were still incomplete, such as refining the game engine, etc. in order to be implemented in time for a 2022 release.

Implementing real-time four-player gameplay to be revealed at Granblue Fes.

Demonstrate an in-game quest showing new resources created in 2019. Gauge the amount of work needed to rebuild an action game from the ground up. Assess the performance of the new engine to identify potential development issues down the line.

2020 Resolve issues found within the game engine in 2019. Refining of the game’s engine began at the start of 2020, scheduled to be finished by August 2020. Finished on schedule, greatly improving development efficiency (especially in regards to graphics).

Begin development on all parts of the game based on the final documentation. Begin development on all elements of the game simultaneously in addition to the presentation shown in 2020.

Finalize the development schedule to include PlayStation 5 support and begin the main phase of development. We’re currently nearing the final stages of development and going all in on asset creation!



Granblue Fantasy: Relink launches on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 sometime in 2022.