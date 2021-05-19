Multiplayer PvP Game Project GAMM Announced by Cygames

Project GAMM, a new multiplayer PvP game, is currently in development by Cygames.

The latest issue of Japanese magazine Famitsu confirmed the game is being directed and produced by Senran Kagura creator Kenichiro Takaki. Also working on the new project are illustrator Mogmo, designer Kiyoshi Arai and composer Shirou Sagisu.

Well-known Famitsu leaker Ryokyuta2089 also provided some additional details on Project GAMM taken from the magazine, which have been translated into English by Gematsu. The game will be set in a world of magic and machines, and it will feature some flashy gameplay.

You can fight in flashy and exciting player-versus-player action battles.

The game is set in a world of magic and machines—and the machines are powered by magic.

The protagonist may possibly be a young mage.

There is also a maid, a robot, and a knight. Almost everyone is playable and plays a central role.

Multiplayer is at the game’s core.

As this week's issue of Famitsu has yet to release, the screenshots shared together with the announcement have yet to surface online, but as the magazine releases tomorrow in Japan, it won't take long to see more of Project GAMM.

Project GAMM is currently in development by Cygames. Platforms and release date have yet to be confirmed.