Granblue Fantasy: Relink Is Definitely Coming in 2023, Says Cygames

The long anticipated Granblue Fantasy: Relink is finally about to end its lengthy development cycle. Japanese developer Cygames announced as much today on Twitter while also sharing a new teaser trailer. At the very end, we can see the confirmation that Granblue Fantasy: Relink will be released at some point in 2023 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.

Originally known as Granblue Fantasy Project Re: Link, the game was initially meant to be co-developed by PlatinumGames and Cygames. However, in February 2019, Cygames announced that it would fully take charge of the development of the game (now officially titled Granblue Fantasy: Relink).

In late 2020, Cygames announced a 2022 release date. However, the studio had to delay the game once more to 2023, allegedly because of the pandemic.

An action RPG at its core, Granblue Fantasy: Relink will allow players to control a party of NPCs or play with friends in online co-op (up to four players in total). Cygames did not say if cross-platform play is supported.

Cutting-Edge Visuals, Gorgeous Environments

Walk through the beautiful 2D artwork of Cygames and CyDesignation, now realized in full 3D.

From lovingly crafted landscapes to detailed objects, enter a realm where experiencing a world bursting with character takes precedence over photorealism.

You will feel the wind from the deck of an airship, visit quaint towns for the first time, and do battle across sprawling hillsides. There's plenty to discover on this journey.

The Hallmark Artwork of Granblue

Our beloved characters have been meticulously translated into 3D, complete with painterly lighting and shading techniques. Character models, and their equipped weapons, have been carefully crafted to be appreciated from any angle in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. Facial expressions have been given an equal amount of care, ensuring that the whole cast comes alive during the adventure.