Gran Turismo 7 Showcased in New ‘Deep Forest Raceway’ Gameplay

Developer Polyphony Digital and publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment have released yet another gameplay video of Gran Turismo 7. This time, they've showcased the Deep Forest Raceway track, a series mainstay that has been in every previous installment except PlayStation 4's GT Sport. As was the case in previous gameplay videos, this one was captured on PlayStation 5, too.

Pre-order any edition of Gran Turismo 7 to receive:

- 100,000 CR (in-game credit)

- Three-car pack, including:

- MAZDA RX-VISION GT3 CONCEPT Stealth Model

- Porsche 917 LIVING LEGEND '14

- Toyota Supra GT500 '97 (Castrol TOM'S)

Experience the complete Real Driving simulator… 25 years in the making.

Get behind the wheel of over 420 cars from day one – with each classic motor and bleeding-edge supercar recreated with unparalleled detail – and navigate over 90 track routes in dynamic weather conditions.

With the reintroduction of the legendary GT Simulation Mode, you can buy, tune, race and sell your way through a solo campaign as you unlock new cars and challenges.

And if you love going head-to-head with others, hone your skills and compete in GT Sport Mode.

Whether you’re a competitive or casual racer, collector, tuner, livery designer, or photographer – find your line with a staggering collection of game modes including fan-favorites like GT Campaign, Arcade and Driving School.

PlayStation 5 Gran Turismo 7 features:

- Catch sight of the driver in your rear-view mirror and watch the sun glint against the curves of your car’s body, with support for 4K and HDR at a targeted 60fps framerate. You can also take stunningly realistic photos with the power of ray tracing on PS5.

- Feel the vibration from the anti-lock brake system and wheel spins, and variation in the braking resistance of each different car, all through the adaptive triggers of your DualSense wireless controller.

- From the subtle bumps of the tarmac to the grooves of the kerb, feel your position on the road through immersive haptic feedback.

- Sense the position of other cars and drivers on the road with unparalleled clarity through the PS5 console’s 3D Audio.