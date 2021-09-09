Gran Turismo 7 is Coming to PS5 on March 4, 2022

The driving simulator Gran Turismo 7 was showcased today during the PlayStation showcase. Not only that, but the game also showcased a new trailer for the game which brings the game's visuals complete with Ray Tracing. Besides that, we also took a look at the game's various modes that'll be available once the game releases.

Players were given glimpses of a large, apparently open world for driving, dotted with map icons and points of interest where they can pose their autos in Gran Turismo 7’s photo mode. The trailer also showcased the garage in which the player's vehicles will be stored alongside the various different vehicles that will be available.

You can watch the newly unveiled Gran Turismo 7 trailer below:

Gran Turismo 7 is the latest entry in the Gran Turismo series. This game acts as the first numbered entry in PlayStation’s driving game series to be released in almost nine years. This will also be the first game to be released since 2017's Gran Turismo Sport. The game was originally slated to be released in 2021. However, this was pushed back to March 4, 2022.

The game will also be available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro consoles. Sony will offer a $10 upgrade path for those who later want to upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version at a later time. This revelation comes after the recent walk back on Horizon Forbidden West's very same policy regarding cross-gen release.

For a short recap, after the backlash from PlayStation users regarding the cost for a next-gen upgrade, PlayStation President Jim Ryan stepped up to address the public's concerns regarding next-gen upgrade pricing: