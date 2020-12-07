Gran Turismo 7 Seemingly Confirmed as PS5 Exclusive, Early 2021 Release May Be Out Though

There’s a lot of anxiety going around about PS5 exclusives. While Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan famously stated that his company “believes in generations,” a number of PS5 blockbusters, including Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Horizon Forbidden West, have since been revealed to be crossgen titles. Others, like God of War Ragnarok, are rumored to be. Well, we may now be able to mark Gran Turismo 7 down in the PS5 Exclusive column.

Sony just released a “New and Upcoming Games” PS5 trailer, which mostly features footage we’ve seen before, but it does include some interesting info about Sony’s release plans. Each game featured lists the platforms it’s coming to, with games that are also releasing on PS4 or PC being specifically noted. Meanwhile, games that are PS5-exclusive, like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, just get a “Coming 2021” label. Well, guess what? Gran Turismo 7 gets that “Coming 2021” label. That’s significant, as Sony has previously only said the game was “Coming to PlayStation,” sparking speculation it would be a crossgen title. Check out the New and Upcoming Games trailer, below.

A few other interesting tidbits to be gleaned from that trailer – most notably, it seems Square Enix’s Project Athia will be a PS5 console exclusive for at least 24 months, which is longer than the year most console exclusives tend to get locked down for.

Back on the subject of Gran Turismo 7, while PS5 owners ought to be happy about the game’s exclusivity, it’s not all good news. A previous PS5 trailer stated GT7 was anticipated for “first half 2021,” but it seems that may have changed. Sony has updated their trailer, and removed any mention of a GT7 launch window. Check it out for yourself, below.

What are your thoughts on all this? Are you happy Gran Turismo 7 seems to be a PS5 exclusive? Or should Sony be bringing the shiny cars to as many people as possible?