Grab the Base Model 16-inch MacBook Pro for Just $1,879 [$520 Off]

The 16-inch MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard is an insanely good buy today thanks to this limited time Renewed deal.

Save $520 on the 16-inch MacBook Pro by Taking the Renewed Route on Amazon

Priced at $2,400, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is pretty expensive. But from time to time, Apple throws in a discount or two through its Amazon store. And today, if you are looking to save more than usual, take the Renewed route. This means you just have to pay $1,879 and you will end up saving a whopping $520.

This particular model comes with a 6-core Intel Core i7 processor clocked in at 2.6GHz. You also get 16GB of RAM which is more than you will ever need if you are going to use this laptop for nothing more than browsing the web and consuming memes. 512GB of SSD comes as standard. Everything is topped off with a gorgeous 16-inch Retina display and the Magic Keyboard.

In case you are wondering, this is a pre-owned product and has been thoroughly inspected to function like a brand new one. You will get 80% or more battery health with this notebook and there will be no visible cosmetic damage at an arm's length.

Usually Renewed products sell out very fast, and if it's an extremely good deal, like this one, then chances are high it will go out of stock even before you click on the link below. So, play your cards and see what Amazon has in store for you.

Buy Apple 16" MacBook Pro (2019) Intel Core i7 2.6GHz, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, macOS, Silver (Renewed) - Was $2,400, now just $1,879

