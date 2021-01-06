Google Will Update its iOS Apps With Privacy Labels Starting This Week

Google has developed numerous apps for iOS and it updates them with the required bug fixes and performance enhancements every now and then. Moreover, the company also brings forth new features to the mix that iOS users can enjoy. However, according to the latest report, Google has not updated any of its iOS apps for a month in an attempt to avoid privacy labels. As of recently, Google has issued a statement, citing that it will begin rolling out updates for its iOS apps with privacy label information.

After a Month of No App Updates for iOS, Google Will Add App Store Privacy Labels Starting This Week

Apple introduced privacy labels to the App Store which is the reason why apps have not been updated with the information. The last time Google updated its iOS apps was on December 7th of last year - a day before Apple's new privacy-centric policy took effect. The policy required all app developers to update their apps and submit with privacy label information. While app updates in the holiday season tend to typically slow down but one month is still a long time.

By getting in all its existing apps’ updates on or before December 7, Google has managed to avoid filling out a privacy label for any of their apps so far.

Apple's privacy policy did not receive any positive feedback but the company still went ahead with the changes, So what is the big deal with privacy label information? Well, as it turns out, the privacy labels will be shown on the apps listing page on the App Store which will focus on how developers collect and use data from users. As of now, Google's app listing on iOS shows the message "No Details Provided. The developer will be required to provide privacy details when they submit their next app update."

Since Google has not updated its iOS apps for almost a month, we presume the company has been avoiding its way to not include the privacy label. Nonetheless, it is only a matter of time when app developers start accepting the privacy change brought forward by Apple. Now, Google has issued a statement to TechCrunch which details the company's plans to add privacy label information to iOS apps. Moreover, the company will begin updating its iOS apps as soon as this week.

We will share more details on Apple's privacy policy regarding label information as soon as we have a word, Until then, share your thoughts with us in the comments below.