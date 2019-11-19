Google Stadia Pricing for Games Available Now – Pro Subscribers Get Discounts

Google Stadia pricing, at least for the games, has been remained unknown until the very last minute. Today, though, the gates of the new cloud-only game streaming platform have opened, which means we can finally answer that Google Stadia pricing question.

Here's how much you'll have to pay for the games that are currently available on Stadia.

Stadia Pre-Orders Reportedly Below Expectations, Might be a “Monumental Flop” For Google

• Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $59.99 ($30.00 Stadia Pro deal)

• Gylt - $29.99

• Just Dance 2020 - $49.99

• Kine - $19.99

• Mortal Kombat 11 $59.99 ($41.99 Stadia Pro deal)

• Red Dead Redemption 2 (Launch Edition) - $59.99

• Samurai Shodown - $59.99 (free for Pro subscribers)

• Thumper - $19.99

• Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition - $59.99

• Rise of the Tomb Raider - $29.99

• Tomb Raider 2013 $19.99 ($10.00 Stadia Pro deal)

• Final Fantasy XV $39.99 ($29.99 Stadia Pro deal)

Special/Ultimate/Premium Editions:

• Assassin's Creed Odyssey Stadia Ultimate Edition - $119.99 ($60.00 Stadia Pro deal)

• Mortal Kombat 11 Premium Edition - $89.99 ($62.99 Stadia Pro deal)

• Red Dead Redemption 2 (Special Edition) - $79.99

• Red Dead Redemption 2 (Ultimate Edition) - $99.99

The good news is that there are plenty of discounts already available to Pro subscribers. Would-be customers had been worried they'd have to pay the full price, but that is not always the case as you can see.

Destiny 2, as you might already know, is included with the Pro subscription and therefore does not factor into this Google Stadia pricing list. There are other launch titles whose prices we haven't been able to confirm, though, such as Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle, Farming Simulator 2019, GRID (which comes with an exclusive Google Stadia mode), Metro Exodus, NBA 2K20, Rage 2, Trials Rising, Wolfenstein: Youngblood. We will update this post as soon as we can get pricing for those as well.