German Retailers Begin Selling Intel Arc A770 Limited Edition Graphics Card For As Low As €431,18

Jason R. Wilson
Oct 11, 2022, 12:00 AM EDT
The Intel Arc A770 graphics card is set to release tomorrow and has already been listed by German retailer, Geizahls. The pricing set for US retailers is $349, but Intel has officially yet to publicize the pricing for European markets. Two German retailers have now listed the Intel Arc A770 Limited Edition (LE) in stock with pricing between €431,18 to €461, but both of them are currently sold out.

Two listings in Germany for the Intel Arc A770 Limited Edition graphics card appear for as high as €461 & have sold out just as quickly

There are also no listings for the Intel Arc A750 graphics card, but as we approach the official launch, sellers and retailers will most likely begin listing the card within the next few days. The pricing appears to be in line with what US retailers were given. The higher amount, when converted, included the VAT cost.

Intel Arc A770 Limited Edition desktop graphics card. Image source: Geizhals.

The Intel Arc A770 LE graphics card pricing is slightly less expensive than the previous AMD and NVIDIA GPUs, specifically the Radeon RX 6700 XT by AMD & the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti from NVIDIA.

Intel Arc A770 Graphics Card - 32 Xe Cores, 16 GB Memory, 2.1 GHz

The Intel Arc Alchemist lineup will include the flagship Arc A770 which will feature the full ACM-G10 GPU with 32 Xe-Cores and a 256-bit bus interface. The Intel Arc A770 will feature both 16 GB and 8 GB flavors across a 256-bit bus interface and a TDP of 225W. The clock speeds for the card will be rated at 2.1 GHz for the GPU (Graphics Clock) and 17.5 Gbps for the GDDR6 memory, offering up to 560 GB/s of bandwidth.

German Retailers Begin Selling Intel Arc A770 Limited Edition Graphics Card For As Low As €431,18 2

It is expected to be positioned in the same performance category as the RTX 3060 but will offer slightly better performance. We have seen several benchmarks of the Arc A770 here and here. The graphics card will be starting at $329 US pricing for the 8 GB variant while the Limited Edition with 16 GB memory will be priced at $349 US which is a very small premium for twice the memory cap. The graphics card is said to offer up to 42% better performance per dollar versus the NVIDIA RTX 3060 (overclocked variant).

Gamers can receive Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed, Gotham Knights, and Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt. The game titles offered were publicized to support accelerated ray tracing and Intel XeSS upscaling.

If you do not use your system for games, content creators or users of graphical software will find use with PowerDirector 365, D5 Render, MAGIX Video Pro X14, Topaz Gigapixel AI, and XSplit Premium Suite. The five software above are not all available in the sale, as users can access three of the five titles they can receive for free. The total estimated cost of both individual software packages is $370.

This promotion began on August 25th and will be available until the end of the year (December 31st). However, consumers will have until the end of January (2023) to receive their titles.

