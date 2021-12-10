Google Bringing Android Games to Windows PCs via a Dedicated App

The gulf in quality between mobile games and indie PC games has become increasingly narrow in recent years, and yet, the two ecosystems remain frustratingly separated. Sure, you can play Android games on your PC via a third-party emulator like BlueStacks, and Microsoft is making an effort to get some (but not all) Android games playable via Windows 11, but neither are ideal solutions yet.

Well, a better option is on the way, as it’s been announced a Google Play Games app is coming to Windows PCs. The app is being built in-house at Google, and will run games locally, rather than from the cloud. The ability to pause a game on your phone or tablet and resume on your PC will also be included. Google’s product director of games Greg Hartrell had the following to say about the upcoming app…

WhatsApp Has Launched Instant Cryptocurrency Payments in the U.S.

Starting in 2022, players will be able to experience their favorite Google Play games on more devices: seamlessly switching between a phone, tablet, Chromebook, and soon, Windows PCs. This Google built product brings the best of Google Play Games to more laptops and desktops, and we are thrilled to expand our platform for players to enjoy their favorite Android games even more. […] This will be a native Windows app distributed by Google, which will support Windows 10 and up. It will not involve game streaming.

I’ll admit, I’m not much of a phone or tablet gamer, but there are some fun-looking mobile indies I wouldn’t mind trying out, so this is a perfect option for me. It would also save smaller devs the cost of having to port their games and release them on Steam ect.

What do you think? Would you play Android games on PC if there were an official app that let you do so?