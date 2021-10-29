Second-Generation Tensor Chip in the Works for Pixel 7 Lineup, Suggests App Teardown

With Google’s first-generation Tensor chip alive and kicking in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, it is unsurprising to stumble across evidence that development on the Tensor 2 has apparently started.

Apps Included in the Pixel 6 Found References to the Codename ‘Cloudripper’ Which Could Be Related to the Tensor 2

Prowling around applications included in the Pixel 6, the 9to5Google APK teardown team uncovered references to the codename Cloudripper. Bear in mind that the Pixel 7, or Pixel 7 Pro, do not share this codename, but 9to5Google believes that this name is for a developer board that shares hardware between the two devices. Where GS101 was assigned to the first-generation Tensor, Cloudripper appears to be connected to the Tensor 2, which features the model number GS201.

This evidence suggests that Google is preparing or starting development work on the Tensor 2, which will probably be found in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro next year. There is no word if Google will be introducing a third member to the Pixel 7 family, but if there is, we will update our information accordingly. Since the tech giant had previously reported to have chosen Samsung to exclusively mass produce the first-generation Tensor, next year Google could choose the same chip maker if TSMC continues to tackle high demand from the likes of Apple.

If that is the case, we do not know if the Tensor 2 will be mass produced on Samsung’s 4nm or 3nm architecture. The company previously announced that mass production of its 3nm chips will start in the first half of 2022, so we should expect a decent leap in performance and power efficiency from the Tensor 2 if it skips the 4nm node and makes a direct jump to 3nm. Naturally, the entire process is easier said than done because Samsung will likely run into its own mass production problems.

Regardless, let us keep our fingers crossed and hope that the Tensor’s successor is better at delivering some impressive performance gains because previously reported revealed that Google’s current chip is slower than Apple’s A12 Bionic, a silicon that launched three years ago. Though several reviewers have praised the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro from various aspects, a little performance bump on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be greatly appreciated.

News Source: 9to5Google