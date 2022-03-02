Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch Appear in Carrier Inventory, Signaling a Launch Happening Soon

Google could be preparing for a Pixel 6a and Pixel Watch launch soon because both devices have seemingly appeared on a carrier’s inventory list. This suggests that the company is adding stock accordingly, so there are plenty of units available during the official unveiling.

Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch Available Colors Also Leaked

The latest information states that the Pixel Watch sporting the codename ‘rohan’ has surfaced in a U.S. carrier’s inventory system. Android Police reports that the wearable will be sold in the colors gray, black, and gold. Additionally, it will ship with 32GB onboard storage, which is twice the amount that the Galaxy Watch4 got, and matches the internal memory of the Apple Watch.

It is unconfirmed if Google will employ the slower eMMC or UFS variant of flash memory on the Pixel Watch, but that is all that we have got for now. As for the Pixel 6a, which is codenamed ‘bluejay,’ the U.S. carrier’s inventory system revealed that it will ship in the black, white, and green finishes, with all three variants shipping with 128GB of non-expandable flash memory. Currently, there is no word surrounding the pricing or release date of both devices, but since these showed up in a database, both will likely arrive soon.

Unlike the Pixel Watch, we know more information about the Pixel 6a, with a previously published report stating that it will sport the same Tensor chip as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Aside from this, the mid-ranger is expected to launch in May, meaning that the Pixel Watch could be announced alongside it. As for the design, previous renders show the Pixel 6a sporting the same design as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, which will save Google a ton in production costs as it re-purpose the same chassis.

Unfortunately, it looks like the technology giant is sticking with the same design with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, which may not look like the wrong move, provided Google incorporates some significant upgrades in both handsets.

News Source: Android Police