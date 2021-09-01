Google Has High Hopes From Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro; Has Asked Suppliers to Increase Production Capacity by 50 Percent

If Google has chosen a new design for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, coupled with the custom Tensor chip, then it obviously means that the company is expecting high demand from its flagship family given the amount of effort it is making. According to the latest report, Google has asked suppliers to increase components production by 50 percent, indicating that the upcoming models might be more popular than their predecessors.

Google Shipped Only 3.7 Million Smartphone Units in 2020, With COVID-19 Ravaging Various Markets

With the Pixel 5, Google launched a flagship bearing a generic design, and it did not arrive with the best ‘off the shelf’ hardware compared to its competitors. Thankfully, according to what we have seen so far, Google appears confident that its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will sell well enough to cross the abysmal sales performance the company garnered back in 2020, where it only managed to sell 3.7 million units.

After Pixel, Google Wants to Use in-House Chips in Its Chromebooks, Tablets by 2023

In 2019, Google fared better by shipping around 7 million units, but one can also argue that the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 was the reason for the advertising giant’s sales slump. This year, the ongoing chip shortage has affected Google, forcing the company to limit the Pixel 5a 5G launch to just two countries, otherwise, the impressive mid-ranger would likely have garnered immense popularity if it was officially available in more regions.

The Tensor chip for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be manufactured exclusively by Samsung using its 5nm technology, so we should not expect any delay in their availability. According to a Google executive, both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have a horizontal camera array because the sensors are too large to be arranged in a traditional square configuration. This upgrade, coupled with a brand new design and the development of the custom Tensor chip, is proof that Google expects both flagships to do well.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will reportedly launch on October 28, and we will have all the information for you then, so stay tuned.

News Source: Nikkei