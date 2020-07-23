Godfall New Footage Showcases New Valorplate; Game Will Not Feature Micro-Transactions

New Godfall gameplay footage has been shared online, showing more of the upcoming PlayStation 5 and PC game.

The new footage, shared by Arekkz Gaming, gives the first look at Hinterclaw, a new Valorplate. The video also features an interview with Godfall Technical Producer Richard Heyne, who confirmed that the game is not going to be a game-as-a-service title, and will not feature any microtransaction. You can find the full below.

Releasing on PlayStation 5 as well as on PC, Godfall will take advantage of the DualSense controller to recreate the feel of weapons clashing and more.

What's exciting about the DualSense controller is the fact that it has stereo vibration in terms of the rumblers, as well as resistance on the triggers, so one of the things that you can do is to create, for the first time, a sensation of your weapon hitting another weapon and how it resonates. The fact that if you're sliding across the ground, depending on the surface of the material--you might slide on gravel or sand or water--the way the vibrations work really feel like the way that those surfaces would feel. So it's a lot more powerful in terms of creating that experience.

Godfall will also take full advantage of the PlayStation 5 to deliver an experience that would not be possible on current-gen consoles. As such, the game is not going to be released on PlayStation 4.

Godfall launches on PC and PlayStation 5 later this year worldwide. We will keep you updated on the game as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.