Godfall New Gameplay Footage Showcases Intense Boss Fight

New footage of the upcoming PlayStation 5 console exclusive game Godfall has been shared online, showing an intense boss battle.

The new footage, shared online by the Japanese YouTube channel ITmedia NEWS, is a good showcase of the game's combat mechanics and presentation. You can take a look at it right below.

Godfall will be among the PlayStation 5 launch titles, releasing on November 12th in North America and on November 19th in Europe and the rest of the world. The game is also coming to PC via the Epic Games Store.