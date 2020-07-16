PlayStation 5 DualSense’s Stereo Vibration and Triggers’ Resistance Can Create The Feel Of Weapons Clashing, Godfall Director Says

The PlayStation 5 DualSense controller, with its haptic feedback and adaptive trigger, will allow developers to recreate the feel of weapons clashing and more.

Speaking with GameSpot, Godfall director Keith Lee talked about the DualSense controller and how its features will improve the entire experience. Stereo vibration and the resistance on the triggers allow the developer to create the feel of weapons clashing and how they resonate, which is not possible with current controllers.

What's exciting about the DualSense controller is the fact that it has stereo vibration in terms of the rumblers, as well as resistance on the triggers, so one of the things that you can do is to create, for the first time, a sensation of your weapon hitting another weapon and how it resonates.

The PlayStation 5 DualSense controller will also be able to replicate the feel of different surfaces when sliding, creating a very powerful experience.

The fact that if you're sliding across the ground, depending on the surface of the material--you might slide on gravel or sand or water--the way the vibrations work really feel like the way that those surfaces would feel. So it's a lot more powerful in terms of creating that experience.

The PlayStation 5 DualSense controller is setting out to be a real game-changer for the next console generation, as multiple developers have been praising its features considerably. Bugsnax developer Young Horses highlighted last week how the controller's haptic feedback is unlike anything currently available.

Previously on pretty much any console that has vibration or rumble, it's a nice feature that sometimes can make things more immersive, but I haven't felt anything quite as intricate and sensitive as the DualSense's haptic feedback.

The PlayStation 5 and the DualSense controller launch later this year worldwide. A final release date has yet to be confirmed.