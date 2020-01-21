New Godfall PS5/PC Gameplay Footage Surfaces From an Internal Early 2019 Build of the Game

New Godfall PS5/PC gameplay footage from an early 2019 build of the game has surfaced online.

Yesterday we covered a rather short gameplay clip from the upcoming next-gen title, and today we wanted to share more footage from the action-RPG. The footage that has been uploaded is substantial longer in length than yesterday’s gameplay clip.

Unfortunately, the quality of the uploaded video is pretty low. As such, the visuals aren’t representative of the game running on Sony’s PS5 and PC. According to the poster, the footage is from an internal early 2019 build of the title. Check out the 1:13 minute long footage down below:

Godfall is slated for a release on PS5 and PC in late 2020. Developed by Counterplay Games and published by Gearbox Publishing, the looter-slasher was announced during The Game Awards 2019.

Godfall retains the desire for offense-oriented, mastery-driven combat, rewarding you with head-turning, powerful loot that then inspires your next set of character builds. Godfall's third-person melee combat is fluid, dynamic and interactive, embracing offense over defense