EGS & PS5 Exclusive Godfall Receives First Gameplay Clip Showing Lords of the Fallen-Like Combat in Overdrive

The first gameplay short gameplay clip of upcoming Epic Games Store and PS5 exclusive Godfall has surfaced online.

The looter-slasher RPG from Gearbox and Counterplay Games was officially announced during The Game Awards 2019 event alongside a reveal trailer. Unfortunately, this trailer didn’t show actual gameplay for the upcoming third-person title. However, a very brief gameplay snippet has now surfaced online, as uploaded by PlayStation Lifestyle. We’ve included the gameplay clip down below.

Although short, this gameplay snippet does provide an impression of the game's Souls-like combat. Those who've played Deck 13's Lords of the Fallen, Godfall appears to feature a similar visual style, turned up to Super Saiyan level.

At its core, Godfall is a fantasy action RPG that utilizes high-impact third-person melee combat to engage players as they hunt for loot, don legendary armor sets, and defeat vicious enemies. As players face challenging missions in the world of Godfall, enemies and bosses will reward fans with head-turning loot as they are vanquished. Godfall can be played entirely in solo, duo or three-player coop, providing fun for all.

“We’re innovating with Godfall to provide a fresh take on action RPGs by rewarding skill-based offensive gameplay and making every hit matter,” commented Keith Lee, Creative Director of Godfall and CEO of Counterplay Games. “Namely, we want to feed into that yearning for the next best piece in your character build, so we plan to provide plenty of loot to players to ensure there’s meaningful impact to gameplay and playstyles.

Godfall is slated for a release on PlayStation 5 and the Epic Games Store in late 2020.