God of War to Run at 60FPS on PlayStation 5; Saves Are Compatible

God of War will enjoy a similar PlayStation 5 boost to Ghost of Tsushima, as confirmed by Sony Santa Monica via Twitter. That is to say, once played on the PlayStation 5 console, the game will run up to 60 frames per second when using the 'Favor Performance' option in the settings. Additionally, your saves from the PlayStation 4, should you have any, will carry over to PS5.

2018's God of War turned out to be an incredible success for Sony Santa Monica, selling over 10 million units which made it the best-selling entry in the whole franchise to date. The game also garnered widespread critical acclaim, including our own, with Kai awarding the game a rare perfect score.

Far Cry 6, AC Valhalla, and Other Ubisoft Games to be 4K/60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X

God of War is one of those rare titles that define the console generation. Kratos’ fighting has been refined to its very best and the lands of Midgard are filled with wonders of all manner to explore and defeat. It’s been nearly the entire lifespan of the PlayStation 4 console since Kratos has seen new adventure but the wait has been absolutely worth it. Santa Monica Studio’s journey is still far from over, but they’ve once again shown why Kratos is one of gaming’s greatest anti-heroes.

A sequel was confirmed last month to be in the works for PlayStation 5, with Sony adding that it's slated to launch at some point in 2021. That'd be sooner than expected, with only about three years of development time.

We don't really know much about the next God of War, other than the tease that 'Ragnarök is coming'. Ragnarök is, of course, the Norse mythology's world-ending event which triggers great battles, natural disasters, and eventually even the death of the most powerful Gods like Odin, Thor, and Heimdallr at the hands of the great serpent Jörmungandr and the monstrous wolf Fenrir.