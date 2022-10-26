Menu
God of War Ragnarok Photo Mode to Arrive Post Launch, Sony Santa Monica Confirms

Aernout van de Velde
Oct 26, 2022, 03:44 AM EDT
The God of War Ragnarok Photo Mode will be arriving sometime after launch, Sony Santa Monica Studio has said.

The studio’s official Twitter account confirmed as much on Twitter just now. Previous for Ragnarok went live recently and some outlets mentioned the lack of a photo mode in the God of War sequel. Luckily, this mode is still coming through a post-launch update, and Sony Santa Monica has promised that more details about the mode will be shared closer to the mode’s launch.

“Photo Mode will be coming to God of War Ragnarök after launch - we’ll share more details closer to when we plan to release it”, the studio tweeted.

“We can’t wait to see all of your captures once it’s live!”

It should be noted that 2018’s God of War reboot also launched without a photo mode, but the mode was added via an update less than a month after the game’s launch. Through this mode, players were able to access the mode through the Options Menu or by enabling Touch Pad Quick Access. Current customization options with God of War’s photo mode include the following:

Camera: Adjust the Field of View, Focal Length, and Camera Roll.

Aperture: Adjust the Depth of Field, Focus Distance, and F-Stop.

Filters: Adjust the Film Grain, Exposure, Filter, and Filter Intensity options.

Borders: Add a Vignette and adjust the Vignette Intensity, and Vignette Falloff. This includes a variety of Border styles and the official God of War logo.

Characters: Toggle the visibility of Kratos, Atreus, and all other characters in the scene. And my personal favorite, we’ve added the ability to change Kratos and Atreus’s facial expressions!

It’s highly like that, at least, the above-mentioned options will also be available in Ragnarok’s photo mode, but this is merely speculation at this point. As always, we’ll update you as soon as more information about God of War Ragnarok comes in. For now, stay tuned.

