A New God of War Ragnarok Update Has Been Released But It Only Includes a “Partial” Fix

Sony Santa Monica Studio has rolled out a new God of War Ragnarok Update, but going by the official release notes, this patch is a minor one.

The new update was deployed yesterday, but the official patch notes came in somewhat later. As such, we didn't really know what to expect from this new patch. Well, the notes are in now, and apparently, this new patch only provides a "partial" fix to an issue with respawns.

For the sake of completeness, we've included the release notes for this new God of War Ragnarok update down below:

God of War Ragnarok Update 3.02 Release Notes PS5/PS4

Gameplay

Provided a partial fix to an issue where encounters may incorrectly respawn.

So a minor patch this time around, but as confirmed by the developers last month, the game will be receiving a New Game Plus Mode this spring. The team wrote:

“We know many of you have been asking, so we’re happy to confirm that New Game Plus will be coming to #GodofWarRagnarok in Spring 2023! We’ll share more details once we get closer to the release!”

God of War Ragnarok is available globally now for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Back in November of last year, it was announced that sales for the title had already surpassed 5.1 million units worldwide, becoming the fastest-selling first-party launch game in PlayStation history.

As you might have read in our review, the sequel to 2018's God of War reboot is truly an amazing game. Here's what we wrote:

God of War Ragnarok also stands out on the technical and artistic front. Although it is clearly a cross-gen game, it can offer stunning visuals and majestic sceneries for each of the Nine Realms. Character and environmental models are skillfully crafted, with great care for even the smallest details. Ragnarok can be played by choosing between the different graphic options available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 Pro, which involve preferring a higher frame rate over resolution or vice versa. On the standard PS4, there is only one available option, so there is no chance to modify this setting. However, the game runs smoothly, without any noticeable frame drop even on the older console, a clear sign that the optimization process carried out by Santa Monica Studios has been flawless.