God of War Ragnarok Trailer Rumored to be Part of a Big PlayStation Event Next Month

When will we finally get our first peek at Kratos’ next adventure? God of War Ragnarok (which may or may no ship under that exact name) was originally supposed to arrive in 2021, so Sony Santa Monica should have something to show us by now. Well, according to a new rumor, they do!

This latest scuttlebutt comes courtesy of Redditor QuimSix, who has accurately leaked details and dates of recent PlayStation events. According to them, the first real God of War Ragnarok trailer will be revealed in August during a big PlayStation event that will largely focus on first-party content. Our leaker also says we’ll be getting more Horizon Forbidden West information sometime this summer, although it isn’t clear if it will be included in the same evet as the God of War reveal. Of course, take this all with a grain of salt for now. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait too long to see if this pans out.

PlayStation Now Leak Reveals a Big July Lineup, Including God of War, RDR2, More [Update]

In the meantime, Sony has confirmed a new State of Play show for tomorrow. This show will largely focus on Arkane’s upcoming PS5-exclusive Deathloop, as well as some other third party games and indies. Sony has specifically said this event won’t focus on big first-party games like God of War, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7, so keep your expectations in check. You can get more details on Thursday’s State of Play, right here.

The next God of War was recently delayed to 2022, with Sony Santa Monica promising to “deliver a top-quality game, while maintaining the safety and wellbeing of our team, creative partners, and families.” It was also confirmed that the game will be coming to the PS4 in addition to the PS5.

What do you think PlayStation fans? Are you excited about possibly getting our first glimpse at the next God of War next month?