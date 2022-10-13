Menu
God of War Ragnarök New Immersion Trailer Shows New Gameplay; PlayStation 5 Bundle Announced

Francesco De Meo
Oct 13, 2022, 10:23 AM EDT
God of War Ragnarök

A new short God of War Ragnarök trailer has been shared online today, showing more of the upcoming new entry in the series by Santa Monica Studios.

The new trailer, which can be watched below, focuses on the PlayStation 5 version's immersion features like 3D Audio and Haptic Feedback. The trailer also confirms that a PS5 bundle, including a regular version of the console and a copy of the game, will launch on November 8th.

Related Story
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion NYCC Hands-On Preview

Experience next gen immersion on PS5™ and journey through the nine realms in stunning 4K. Feel your journey in the palms of your hands via the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers of the DualSense™ wireless controller and pinpoint every sound with 3D Audio.

God of War Ragnarök is setting out to be an epic experience, but it seems like players won't require too much time to see the end of the story, and if Kratos and Atreus manage to prevent the Twilight of the Gods. According to rumors circulating online, the main story will be around 20 hours long, while also completing all sidequests will require around 40 hours.

 

God of War Ragnarök releases on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on November 8th worldwide.

From Santa Monica Studio comes the sequel to the critically acclaimed God of War (2018). Fimbulwinter is well underway. Kratos and Atreus must journey to each of the Nine Realms in search of answers as Asgardian forces prepare for a prophesied battle that will end the world. Along the way they will explore stunning, mythical landscapes, and face fearsome enemies in the form of Norse gods and monsters. The threat of Ragnarök grows ever closer. Kratos and Atreus must choose between their own safety and the safety of the realms.

Products mentioned in this post

God of War
USD 18
God of War Ragnarök
USD 70

