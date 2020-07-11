Global Variants of Galaxy Note 20 Series Will Stick to Using Exynos 990

There was speculation that Samsung will be launching the Note 20 series with Exynos 992 instead of the older Exynos 990 found in the S20 series. However, things are looking different at the moment. We are already aware of the fact that the Galaxy Note 20 device will come with a Snapdragon 865+ in some markets like the US and China. However, based on a recent tip, the global variant might bring the Exynos 990 instead of the upgraded chip.

Tip Suggests that the Global Variant of Note 20 Series WIll Use the Older Exynos 990

The tip is coming from Max Weinbach who shared on Twitter about how there is no evidence of the Exynos 992 in any of the firmware, yet the firmwares do contain information on the Exynos 990. Here is what the tweet said.

Can confirm. I have found no references to any new chip other than Snapdragon 865+ in the firmware's I have on hand. The Exynos 990 will be used in the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra. https://t.co/AGee7eHv8F — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) July 11, 2020

If this was not enough, Max shared a list of the chips that Samsung's One UI 2.5 is going to be supporting. For those who do not know, the One UI 2.5 is what will be running on the new devices that Samsung is launching next month.

Going through the list, you can tell that there is no direct or indirect mention of the Exynos 992 in the list. Which further indicates that we might not be seeing the Exynos 992 power the Galaxy Note 20 global variants. If you remember, there was a report that the Exynos 992 is going to enter mass production in August, the same time when Samsung is launching the Galaxy Note 20 series at their Galaxy Unpacked event. Could it be that Samsung's decision to use the older chip is simply because they could not get the newer ones out on time?

Samsung's decision to stick with an older chip for international variants is definitely going to cause a commotion amongst people who skipped the Galaxy S20 series and waited for the Note 20 series instead. Samsung is planning on revealing these devices next month at Galaxy Unpacked. Till then, stay tuned.