Gigabyte Silently Adds Ryzen 5000 ‘Zen 3’ & Ryzen 4000 ‘Zen 2’ CPU Support On A320 Motherboards

It looks like Gigabyte has silently added support for AMD's Ryzen 5000 (Zen 3) and Ryzen 4000 (Zen 2) CPUs on older A320 motherboards. The A320 lineup dates back to the 300-series lineup and was aimed at entry-level PCs.

Gigabyte Silently Adds Ryzen 5000 and Ryzen 4000 CPU Support on A320 Motherboards

The A320 lineup of motherboards was aimed primarily at budget and entry-level PC builders and came mostly in mATX flavors. The boards offered a baseline feature set coupled with a standard power delivery system which in most cases didn't even feature any heatsink solution on them as the boards were only recommended for the non-X parts. However, given their sub $100 US prices, they made them perfect choices for PC builders who were looking to build cheaper gaming setups with Ryzen CPUs.

AMD Zen 3 3D-Vache Ryzen CPUs Enter Mass Production Next Month & Zen 3 B2 Stepping Available End of December, Alleges Rumor

Gigabyte has now released new AGESA 1.2.0.3 B BIOS firmware for two A320 motherboards, the GA-A320M-H, and the GA-A320M-S2H. All three revisions of each respective motherboard will be getting support for AMD's Ryzen 5000 (Zen 3) and Ryzen 4000 (Zen 2) CPUs including the flagship Ryzen 9 5950X. Following are the motherboards with a link to their latest BIOS if you have upgrade plans for them:

As for what's new within the BIOS, Gigabyte lists the following changes which are exactly what we have mentioned above:

Update AGESA ComboV2 1.2.0.3 B Add compatibility for processors support

While this is good news for entry-level builders who plan on upgrading their AMD Ryzen CPU to something new without changing their entire platform, the same users aren't advised to put an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X or other flagship SKUs on entry-level motherboards due to their inadequate power delivery systems. Chips such as the Ryzen 5 5600X or 5800X might make sense however 16 and 12 core parts might show instability considering these platforms weren't at all designed with those high-core count chips in mind.