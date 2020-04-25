Gigabyte has Annouced the Gigabyte Gaming Monitor Series, Planned to Feature Five Monitors!

Gigabyte has announced its newest Gaming Monitor series, The Gigabyte Gaming Monitor Series. This series of gaming monitors, when it was initially showcased back in CES 2020, only featured three monitors but has been expanded to feature a total of five gaming monitors. In this series, two monitors being a flat display and the remaining three featuring a 1500R curvature. The flat monitors are called the Gigabyte G27F and the Gigabyte G27Q, while the curved monitors are named Gigabyte G27FC, Gigabyte G27QC, and the Gigabyte G32QC.

This new series from Gigabyte is an entirely independent of the AORUS gaming monitor series, The Gigabyte G27F, and the Gigabyte G27Q are both flat panel monitors which features a 1920 x 1080 and a 2560 x 1440 resolution respectively. These monitors also feature a native refresh rate of 144 Hz, with the G27Q being able to be overclocked to 165 Hz.

These monitors are perfect for both gaming as well as home office use. These monitors make use of an IPS panel that allows these monitors to feature excellency in color accuracy. Both of these monitors also feature support for AMD FreeSync Premium, which provides for a tear-free experience while also offering support for LFC (or Low Framerate compensation). Users can also enable G-Sync compatibility for a tear-free gaming experience regardless of which graphics card the connected PC makes use of.









The curved gaming monitors in this series are the G27FC, G27QC, and G32QC. All of these monitors feature a native 1500R curvature that significantly increases the immersive gaming feel. This series offers varying sizes from 27-inch to 32-inch, the G32QC is a 32-inch monitor that features a QHD (or 2560 x 1440) resolution and has support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro features support for HDR content while maintaining a stutter-free and tear-free gaming experience.

Model GIGABYTE G27F GIGABYTE G27Q GIGABYTE G27FC GIGABYTE G27QC GIGABYTE G32QC Curve/Flat Flat Flat Curve, 1500R Curve, 1500R Curve, 1500R Resolution 1920 x 1080 (FHD) 2560 x 1440

(QHD) 1920 x 1080 (FHD) 2560 x 1440

(QHD) 2560 x 1440

(QHD) Refresh Rate 144Hz 144Hz / OC to 165Hz 165Hz 165Hz 165Hz Color Saturation 92% DCI-P3 / 117% sRGB 92% DCI-P3 / 120% sRGB 90% DCI-P3 / 120% sRGB 92% DCI-P3 / 120% sRGB 94% DCI-P3 / 124% sRGB Response Time 1ms (MPRT) 1ms (MPRT) 1ms (MPRT) 1ms (MPRT) 1ms (MPRT) HDR N/A HDR Ready N/A HDR Ready VESA DisplayHDR 400 V-Sync FreeSync Premium FreeSync

Premium FreeSync Premium FreeSync

Premium FreeSync

Premium Pro Stereo Speakers 2W x 2 2W x 2 2W x 2 2W x 2 N/A Auto-Update Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

The remaining two monitors are the G27FC and G27QC, both of which features support for AMD FreeSync Premium and provide a resolution of FHD (or 1920 x 1080) and QHD (or 2560 x 1440) resolution respectively. All of these curved monitors feature a 165 Hz refresh rate.





The naming schematic that Gigabyte is employing is the G ( for Gigabyte ) a number (which is the size of the monitor's screen) Either F or Q (depending on if the monitor features an FHD or QHD resolution and either a C or blank for if the monitor features a curve or is a flat panel monitor. Gigabyte hasn't released pricing for any of these monitors at the time of writing.