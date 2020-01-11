Following the success of AORUS gaming monitors, a series of GIGABYTE gaming monitors built with perfect panel specification and a high-quality guarantee for both curve and flat displays have been introduced at CES.

Gigabyte Gaming Monitor Series - The Ability To Enjoy High Refresh Rates Without Being Too Extravagant

Upgrading their CPU or VGA is usually the first move when users fall behind in the game, rarely do they consider other conditions. However, sometimes the problem lies in the refresh rate, not the overall PC performance. Monitors, being the last stop to the system, are often misunderstood as simply displaying pictures but actually that is not what monitors are only capable of.

Combined with the high specification of PC components, monitors have a synergistic effect and bring out the best performance. GIGABYTE gaming monitors offer the ultimate specifications and quality, presenting an affordable lineup for users. Gaming monitors with high specifications don’t necessarily need to be luxurious. With GIGABYTE gaming monitors, users can truly enjoy the upscale performance without the need for extravagance.





Users might encounter frustrating situations when seeking to update for better user experience or trouble-shooting as the process often requires tedious steps or may cause monitor failure. GIGABYTE as a brand is constantly seeking to improve the user experience which is why we’ve added AORUS tactical gaming features such as Black Equalizer, Aim Stabilizer and GameAssist to the GIGABYTE gaming lineup while also adding some cleverness to the monitors this time.

With GIGABYTE’s exclusive Auto-Update feature, it will run an automatic and instant system checkup once the monitor is connected to the PC and execute the required updates immediately. Users can effortlessly enjoy the finest gaming experience with features GIGABYTE continues to develop and upgrade while giving extra protection to your monitor.

Model GIGABYTE G27F GIGABYTE G27QC GIGABYTE G32QC Curve/Flat Flat Curve, 1500R Curve, 1500R Resolution 1920 x 1080 (FHD) 2560 x 1440 (QHD) 2560 x 1440 (QHD) Refresh Rate 144Hz 165Hz 165Hz Color Saturation 120% sRGB 90% DCI-P3 90% DCI-P3 HDR N/A HDR Ready VESA DisplayHDR 400 V-Sync FreeSync G-Sync Compatible FreeSync Premium G-Sync Compatible FreeSync Premium Pro G-Sync Compatible Stereo Speakers 2W x 2 2W x 2 N/A Auto-Update Yes Yes Yes

Three GIGABYTE gaming monitors made a debut at CES 2020, covering the 27-inch and 31.5-inch categories, as well as those of the flat and curved variety and resolutions of FHD and QHD respectively. Additionally, there will be more to anticipate from GIGABYTE for the various resolutions and larger screen sizes in the future.