Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming OC Graphics Card With Huge WindForce 3X Cooling Pictured

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4090 custom graphics cards are leaking everywhere and today, we get to see the Gaming OC variant from Gigabyte.

Gigabyte's GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming OC With Triple-Fan WindForce 3X Cooling Solution Pictured

Leaked by @wnxod over on Twitter, the new pictures of the GeForce RTX 4090 are specific to the Gigabyte Gaming OC variant. The Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 Gaming OC is one of the many RTX 4090 custom models that the manufacturer is working on and will be aimed at ultra-enthusiasts with a triple-fan and at least triple-slot cooling solution. The card's box packaging matches the same font as ZOTAC's GeForce RTX 4090 Amp Extreme packaging which confirms that this is a real card.

Some of the features listed on the card include DLSS, Ray Tracing, Reflex, and Studio while the ones specific to this card include the Windforce cooling system, an OC design, and 4-years of warranty. The card is also listed with 24 GB of GDDR6X memory which is expected while the back of the box gives us slightly more details on the cooling solution which include three fans running in an alternate mode to maximum airflow and heat dissipation.

The I/O bracket shows four display outputs which include 1 HDMI and three DP ports and although the rear bracket only measures two slots, the card itself is at least a quad-slot beast like the RTX 3090 Ti.

We can also see that this card makes use of a compact PCB design which is evident from its large cut-out on the backplate that provides a flow-through design. The third fan actually pushes air through the aluminum-fin heatsink and out of the cut-out. We also get a brief glimpse of the front which looks similar to the RTX 3090 Ti design with a few subtle changes.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 'Expected' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 will use 128 SMs of the 144 SMs for a total of 16,384 CUDA cores. The GPU will come packed with 96 MB of L2 cache and a total of 384 ROPs which is simply insane but considering that the RTX 4090 is a cut-down design, it may feature slightly lower L2 and ROP counts. The clock speeds are not confirmed yet but considering that the TSMC 4N process is being used, we are expecting clocks between the 2.0-3.0 GHz range.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4090 is expected to rock 24 GB GDDR6X capacities that will be clocked at 21 Gbps speeds across a 384-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 1 TB/s of bandwidth. This is the same bandwidth as the existing RTX 3090 Ti graphics card and as far as the power consumption is concerned, the TBP is said to be rated at 450W which means that TGP may end up lower than that. The card will be powered by a single 16-pin connector which delivers up to 600W of power. It is likely that we may get 500W+ custom designs as we saw with the RTX 3090 Ti.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards including the RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 graphics cards will be amongst the first graphics cards besides the RTX 4090 to launch to gamers. The RTX 4090 is so far expected to launch on October 22 but an unveiling is expected at NVIDIA's GTC keynote later this month. All vendors are readying their GeForce RTX 4090 designs and we have also seen several Gigabyte models leaked and listed already, over here.

Which NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics card are you looking forward to the most? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti (48 GB 600W)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 (24 GB 450W)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 (16 GB 340W)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 (12 GB 285W)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 (8 GB 235W)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 (8 GB 150W) View Results Poll Options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in your browser.