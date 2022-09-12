More NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Custom Model Graphics Cards From Gigabyte Leak Out

Another listing of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 custom graphics cards from Gigabyte has been discovered over at EEC.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Custom Models From Gigabyte Leak Out, Liquid Cooled & Triple-Fan Air-Cooled Variants

While the previous retailer-based listings only gave us a look at three models, the latest listings over at EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) have leaked even more models. The Gigabyte RTX 4090 lineup is expected to include at least five AORUS and six standard variants. These include liquid and air-cooled variants such as AORUS Xtreme, AORUS Master, AORUS Elite, Gaming, Eagle, and Windforce 3X. The graphics cards are listed below:

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE (GV-N4090AORUSX W-24GD)

(GV-N4090AORUSX W-24GD) Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 AORUS XTREME WATERBLOCK (GV-N4090AORUSX WB-24GD)

(GV-N4090AORUSX WB-24GD) Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 AORUS XTREME (GV-N4090AORUS X-24GD)

(GV-N4090AORUS X-24GD) Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 AORUS MASTER (GV-N4090AORUS M-24GD)

(GV-N4090AORUS M-24GD) Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 AORUS ELITE (GV-N4090AORUS E-24GD)

(GV-N4090AORUS E-24GD) Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING OC (GV-N4090GAMING OC-24GD)

(GV-N4090GAMING OC-24GD) Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 GAMING (GV-N4090GAMING-24GD)

(GV-N4090GAMING-24GD) Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 EAGLE OC (GV-N4090EAGLE OC-24GD)

(GV-N4090EAGLE OC-24GD) Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 EAGLE (GV-N4090EAGLE-24GD)

(GV-N4090EAGLE-24GD) Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 WINDFORCE 3X OC (GV-N4090WF3OC-24GD)

(GV-N4090WF3OC-24GD) Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4090 WINDFORCE 3X (GV-N4090WF3-24GD)

Each card will come in both factory overclocked and non-OC flavors. The AORUS Xtreme Waterforce is an AIO liquid-cooled variant while the AORUS Xtreme Waterblock will be featuring a custom water block for custom-loop enthusiasts. The rest of the cards will be standard air-cooled designs in triple or quad-slot form factors. These will be some of the largest graphics cards ever made for the PC desktop segment.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 'Expected' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 will use 128 SMs of the 144 SMs for a total of 16,384 CUDA cores. The GPU will come packed with 96 MB of L2 cache and a total of 384 ROPs which is simply insane. The clock speeds are not confirmed yet but considering that the TSMC 4N process is being used, we are expecting clocks between the 2.0-3.0 GHz range.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4090 is expected to rock 24 GB GDDR6X capacities that will be clocked at 21 Gbps speeds across a 384-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 1 TB/s of bandwidth. This is the same bandwidth as the existing RTX 3090 Ti graphics card and as far as the power consumption is concerned, the TBP is said to be rated at 450W which means that TGP may end up lower than that. The card will be powered by a single 16-pin connector which delivers up to 600W of power. It is likely that we may get 500W+ custom designs as we saw with the RTX 3090 Ti.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards including the RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 graphics cards will be amongst the first graphics cards besides the RTX 4090 to launch to gamers. The RTX 4090 is so far expected to launch on October 22 but an unveiling is expected at NVIDIA's GTC keynote later this month.

