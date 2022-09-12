ZOTAC’s GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Extreme Custom Graphics Card Leaked & Pictured, Massive Quad-Slot Coolers

ZOTAC's next-gen NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Extreme graphics cards have leaked out and feature a massive quad-slot heatsink with a futuristic design.

ZOTAC's GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Extreme Custom Graphics Card Leaks Out With Quad-Slot Cooling Solution

The graphics cards seem to be coming out of a graphics card production factory and it looks like the ZOTAC GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Extreme is going to be as big of a beast as ever. The card is at least four slots big and features a custom PCB design with a single PCIe Gen 5.0 (12VPWHR) plug that is required to boot it. We can't make other details but the cooler shroud extends beyond the PCB which means that NVIDIA is once again using a compact PCB layout for its flagship graphics cards.

In the picture above, you can see that the ZOTAC GeForce RTX 4090 is advertised with some known features such as Icestorm but in its new 3.0 iteration as the 2.0 iteration was used in the older RTX 30 series cards. The card also comes with the latest Spectra 2.0 RGB lighting suite, Firestorm utility support, a dual BIOS design, and Freeze 0dB fan technology.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 'Expected' Specifications

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 will use 128 SMs of the 144 SMs for a total of 16,384 CUDA cores. The GPU will come packed with 96 MB of L2 cache and a total of 384 ROPs which is simply insane but considering that the RTX 4090 is a cut-down design, it may feature slightly lower L2 and ROP counts. The clock speeds are not confirmed yet but considering that the TSMC 4N process is being used, we are expecting clocks between the 2.0-3.0 GHz range.

As for memory specs, the GeForce RTX 4090 is expected to rock 24 GB GDDR6X capacities that will be clocked at 21 Gbps speeds across a 384-bit bus interface. This will provide up to 1 TB/s of bandwidth. This is the same bandwidth as the existing RTX 3090 Ti graphics card and as far as the power consumption is concerned, the TBP is said to be rated at 450W which means that TGP may end up lower than that. The card will be powered by a single 16-pin connector which delivers up to 600W of power. It is likely that we may get 500W+ custom designs as we saw with the RTX 3090 Ti.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards including the RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 graphics cards will be amongst the first graphics cards besides the RTX 4090 to launch to gamers. The RTX 4090 is so far expected to launch on October 22 but an unveiling is expected at NVIDIA's GTC keynote later this month. All vendors are readying their GeForce RTX 4090 designs and we have also seen several Gigabyte models leaked and listed already, over here.

Which NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series graphics card are you looking forward to the most? NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti (48 GB 600W)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 (24 GB 450W)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 (16 GB 340W)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 (12 GB 285W)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 (8 GB 235W)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 (8 GB 235W)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 (8 GB 150W)