Ghostwire Tokyo PS5 vs PC Comparison Shows How Ray Tracing Makes This Game Shine

With reviews now dropping, one of the first Ghostwire Tokyo PS5 vs PC comparisons shows the graphical differences between the PC and PlayStation 5 versions.

We already mentioned how Tango Gameworks’ new IP looks quite good on PC with ray tracing and going by this new comparison video from ‘ElAnalistaDebits’ this also applies to the PS5 version of the game, albeit the quality of NVIDIA’s rendering technique is higher on PC than it is on Sony’s next-gen console. The reflections in this action-adventure really add to the aesthetic of the game, and although the amount of features and detail is somewhat lower on PS5, Ghostwire Tokyo is quite the looker on Sony’s console as well.

Ghostwire: Tokyo Review – Saving Souls Is a Fun Business

On PS5, the game offers a total of six display modes, including a quality mode with ray tracing at 30FPS, an HFR quality mode with ray tracing, an HFR Vsync quality mode with a locked framerate and ray tracing, a performance mode without ray tracing and 60FPS, an HFR performance mode in 1080p with an unlocked framerate without ray tracing and without vsync, and an HFR VSync performance mode in 1080p with an unlocked framerate with vsync without ray tracing. You can check out the comparison video down below:

- DLSS continues to improve, displaying quality almost indistinguishable from native 4K on PC. I consider it essential if we want to play with RT on PC. - Modes without Vsync, as expected, have constant tearing. I would never recommend playing in these display modes on a console that doesn't have VRR to avoid tearing. - HFR modes can reach 120fps, but quite anecdotally. In general, the framerate is quite irregular in these modes. - Quality mode suffers from some stuttering issues and adds some input-lag. - Rarely have I seen a game apply ray-tracing with such a successful artistic context (at least in the reflections). Tokyo looks beautiful with RT. - To measure performance on PC, a 3050, 3060 Ti, 3070 Ti and 3080 have been used with all settings at maximum. - The HFR Quality mode presents a Ray-Tracing and shadows of lower quality with respect to the standard quality mode. HFR Performance mode also loses quality in the shadows. - In general, the RT on PC has more resolution in reflections compared to PS5. - Ray-Tracing in Quality modes on PS5 and PC is applied to reflections (on certain materials) and shadows cast by specific light sources. - Translucent reflections (glass, showcases, car windows, etc.) are not ray-traced. Ray-traced shadows do not follow a logical pattern. You can find an asset with shadow generated by RT (2:04) and a couple of meters later, that same asset without RT (11:14). - PS5 uses the SSGI system for ambient occlusion, which creates unwanted effects when moving the camera (particularly indoors). Luckily, on PC we can choose between SSGI and SSAO. - The main character does not cast a shadow or reflect on any surface. - The FOV is not modifiable in any version.

Ghostwire Tokyo launches later this week for PC and PlayStation 5. Be sure to read our very own review in case you’re still in doubt whether this is the game for you.